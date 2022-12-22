Variety to honor Brian Tyree Henry at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Variety will honor “Causeway” actor Brian Tyree Henry with the Creative Impact in Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Emmy and Tony nominee Brian Tyree Henry is best known for starring as Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles in FX’s “Atlanta”, and in the past several years has broken through on the big screen in “Bullet Train”, “If Beale Street Could Talk”, “Widows”, “Godzilla vs. Kong” and Marvel’s “Eternals.”

This award celebrates his role in Lila Neugebauer’s Apple Original Film “Causeway”, for which Henry has been included in Time Magazine’s list of 10 best movie performances of the year, and has also earned a Critics’ Choice Award nomination, Film Independent Spirit Award nomination and a Gotham Award nomination.

"Brian Tyree Henry's acclaimed performance in 'Causeway' has cemented him as one of the breakthrough stars this awards season," said Variety's co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh. "And he's had a huge year, from his role on the final season of TV's 'Atlanta' to the summer box office hit 'Bullet Train.' We are so excited to be honoring Brian alongside Angela Bassett, Baz Luhrmann and Rian Johnson at our brunch."

Henry has recently completed production on several film and television projects, including MGM’s feature film “Flint Strong,” the Netflix animated feature “The Magician’s Elephant” and the FX original limited series “Class Of ’09.”

Next up, Henry will headline the Apple TV+ series “Sinking Spring,” which will be directed by Ridley Scott, and he will also reprise his role in Sony’s animated feature “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

Variety will also honor Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Angela Bassett with the Creative Impact in Acting Award, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mysterday filmmaker Rian Johnson with the Creative Impact in Screenwriting Award and Elvis director Baz Luhrmann with the Creative Impact in Directing Award.

The awards will be presented on Friday, January 6th as part of the annual 10 Directors to Watch brunch at the Parker Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival (www.psfilmfest.org) will be held January 5-16, 2023.