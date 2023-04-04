Nachhattar Chandi discusses being named new chairman of the Palm Springs International Film Festival

It's the beginning of a new era for the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The new chairman is valley business leader Nachattar Singh Chandi. He is replacing Harold Matzner, who announced his retirement after two decades of leadership.

Chandi has been on the festival's board for the past three years.

He spoke with News Channe 3's Peter Daut about becoming chairman and his hopes for the festival's future.

"What made you want to become chairman, and what are your hopes in this position?" Daut Asked Chandi.

Chandi responded, "I've been here a long time in the valley, 32 years and the Palm Springs Film Festival is very important to our Coachella Valley to the tourism to the economy to the hotel industry, the arena, and also it's good entertainment."

"Do you have any ideas of things you would like to do maybe differently?" Daut asked.

Chandi responded, "I'm a visionary. I'm new to this, and we have an absolutely amazing board team on this and they're very intelligent. And they're all excited to have me, and i think we're looking to have new ideas and it's too early to make any decision and comment."