Palm Springs International Film Festival announces 2027 dates

Palm Springs, Calif. (KESQ) — Mark your calendars! Organizers announced the dates for the 38th Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2027

The festival will be held on Thursday, January 7, through Monday, January 18, 2027, the Palm Springs International Film Society confirmed on Friday.

The Film Awards, presented by Kering, will kick-off the festival on Thursday, January 7 at the

Palm Springs Convention Center.

Film screenings will begin Friday, January 8 including the Opening Night presentation that evening, Closing Night on Sunday, January 17, and will conclude with Best of Fest and special programming on Monday, January 18.

The Palm Springs International ShortFest is scheduled to take place from June 23-29, 2026.

Film Awards and Festival Passes go on sale August 1. For additional information visit psfilmfest.org or call 760-778-8979 or 800-898-7256.

One of the first stops on the road to Oscars, nearly all honorees at the 2026 Film Awards went on to receive Academy Award nominations including Jessie Buckley (Vanguard Award), Rose Byrne (Breakthrough Performance Award), Timothée Chalamet (Spotlight Award), Leonardo DiCaprio (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Jacob Elordi (Visionary Award), Elle Fanning (International Star Award), Ethan Hawke (Career Achievement Award), Kate Hudson (Icon Award), Michael B. Jordan (Icon Award), IInga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (International Star Award), Renate Reinsve (International Star Award), Stellan Skarsgård (International Star Award), and Chloé Zhao (Vanguard Award).

In addition, the festival screened all five Best International Feature Film nominees with Sirât receiving the top FIPRESCI jury prize.

Stay with News Channel 3 for future announcements on the Palm Springs film festival.