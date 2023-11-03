Skip to Content
Fentanyl Crisis

Cathedral City man suspected in New Year’s fentanyl poisoning death re-enters not guilty plea

Riley Hagar
RSO
Riley Hagar
By
Published 4:45 PM

A Cathedral City man suspected in the fentanyl poisoning death of a 22-year-old man on New Year's Day last year re-entered a not guilty plea today to murder.

Riley Jacob Hagar, 26, initially pleaded not guilty to the charge Sept. 2, 2022 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, according to court records. At the end of a preliminary hearing Sept. 5, a Riverside County Superior Court judge ruled that there was sufficient evidence to hold Hagar to answer on the murder count.  

He re-entered a not guilty plea to the charge Friday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Hagar was arrested Aug. 31, 2022, by the Riverside County Fire Department's Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit, according to Sgt. Ryan Marcuse with the sheriff's department.

Marcuse said deputies responded Jan. 1, 2022, around 12:30 p.m. to a call in Rancho Mirage about an unresponsive male in the 69000 block of Highway 111, where Travis O'Brien was found dead due to fentanyl poisoning.   

Hagar was subsequently identified as the suspect who allegedly sold the fatal dose of fentanyl that killed O'Brien, according to Marcuse.   

He was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he remains held without bail.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Fentanyl Crisis

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content