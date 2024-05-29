Border Patrol K-9 finds 133 pounds of fentanyl at vehicle stop

United States Border Patrol agents located at the El Centro Sector arrested a subject accused of smuggling 133 pounds of fentanyl on Thursday afternoon.

On May 23, around 12 p.m., Border Patrol agents observed a suspicious vehicle while patrolling the border along Interstate 8 east of Calexico, Calif. The vehicle was first noticed swerving in and out of traffic in an erratic manner, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Public Affairs.

The driver provided inconsistent answers during questioning and a Border Patrol Canine (K-9) team, soon arrived to assist. The K-9 quickly zoned in on the floorboards of the vehicle, uncovering cellophane-wrapped packages consistent with narcotics. The packages held thousands of blue pills which tested positive for fentanyl. The total weight of the fentanyl was 133 pounds, the statement disclosed.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested following the event. The driver, vehicle and narcotics were turned over to the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force for further investigation.

El Centro Sector Chief Gregory Bovino, said, “133 pounds of ready-to-consume Fentanyl is significant with the potential to kill, maim, and otherwise affect countless lives across America.“

This is a result of Operation Apollo, a counter-fentanyl project that began in October 2023 in Southern California, and expanded to Arizona last month. It reportedly focuses on "intelligence collection and partnerships," to zero in on fentanyl smuggling in the U.S.

"Calexico Border Patrol agents are fiercely protective of their portion of the border, and this Fentanyl smuggler, as well as all brands of smugglers, face that harsh reality time and again. I am proud of agents here in the premier sector, this being another example of why," Bovino included.