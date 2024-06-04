Junior Seau’s nephew pleads not guilty to murder for fatal fentanyl sale in SD County

The nephew of the late San Diego Chargers legend Junior Seau pleaded not guilty to a murder charge today for allegedly taking part in a fentanyl sale that led to a man's fatal overdose.

Micah Rodgers Seau, 31, is accused of providing fentanyl pills to 31-year-old Connor Gerhart, leading to the victim's death on June 1, 2023.

Prosecutors allege Seau initially bought at least $1,200 worth of pills from co-defendant Sheri Cavanaugh, 59, then provided pills to Gerhart and charged him $700.

Gerhart, described as a longtime friend of Seau's, died at his Pacific Beach home on the evening of June 1, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Seau and Cavanaugh are each charged with murder and conspiracy to commit a crime. They both face up to 15 years to life in state prison if convicted of all charges.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office characterized Seau and Cavanaugh as "longtime associates dealing illegal narcotics." Both remain in custody following their arraignments Tuesday in San Diego Superior Court.

"These defendants were aware of the dangers of the illegal drugs they were selling and in a callous indifference to the victim's overdose death, conspired to continue dealing this poison in our communities," District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement.

The D.A.'s Office said it has charged eight people with homicide-related crimes stemming from fatal fentanyl sales since 2017 and that around 800 fentanyl-related deaths occurred in San Diego County in both 2021 and 2022.

"Fentanyl killed more young people in our nation than any other cause last year,'' Stephan said. "When someone sells fentanyl, knowing how incredibly dangerous that drug is, and another person dies as a result of using that drug, that is murder."

According to an online obituary, Gerhart was born and raised in the San Diego area and was a graduate of La Jolla Country Day High School. He later attended the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and around the time of his death was working on construction projects that included the redevelopment and expansion of both the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry, the obituary states.

"Connor was recently married, had a promising career, was surrounded by love and support, and had a very promising future,'' the page reads.