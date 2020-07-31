Extreme and Dangerous Weekend Heat

7-Day Forecast

An Excessive Heat Warning covers areas from the Coachella Valley all the way to Tucson, and now includes the Inland Empire as well. That, coupled with the Coastal Heat Advisory, is in place until 9 p.m. Sunday.

Speaking of Coastal areas, the East Coast is under threat of Hurricane Isaias, which is threatening to make landfall somewhere in South Florida, however mid-latitude winds could hold the storm just offshore as it grinds along the Eastern Seaboard.

The storm now packs winds of 80 m.p.h. and is a Category 1 hurricane. In the Western states, high pressure will hold court through early next week, keeping temps well above average.

Highs will approach some of the all-time records previously hit here in the Valley.

By the middle of next week, temperatures show signs of returning to or near seasonally normal conditions (107 degrees).

Stay hydrated, check on pets and elderly neighbors, and limit your outdoor exposure to avoid heat illness and injuries.