UK police officers facing fines after having haircuts at police station

Some 31 London Metropolitan Police officers each face a £200 fine (about $275) after having their hair cut at a police station in east London — breaching Covid-19 regulations — while on duty.

The Met said it launched an investigation after the force received an allegation earlier this month that “a number of officers had their hair cut by a professional barber while at Bethnal Green police station.”

The incident happened on January 17, police said Tuesday.

The force added that two officers who were involved in organizing the activity are under investigation for misconduct.

“It is deeply disappointing and frustrating that my officers have fallen short of the expectation to uphold Covid-19 regulations,” local policing commander Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett said.

“Although officers donated money to charity as part of the haircut, this does not excuse them from what was a very poor decision. I expect a lot more of them.”

People in the United Kingdom have been living under lockdown for the past three weeks as authorities attempt to stem the rise of coronavirus cases.

Personal care facilities in England — such as hair, beauty, tanning and nail salons — are closed, and the services should not be provided in other people’s homes, according to the UK government.

“It is right therefore, officers should each face a £200 fine, as well as misconduct action for those two who organised this event,” Barnett said in a statement.

“Quite rightly, the public expect police to be role models in following the regulations which are designed to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. I hope this action proves that police are not immune to enforcement of the rules, and we are prepared as an organisation to take action if we see officers have behaved irresponsibly,” he added.