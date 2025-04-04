Skip to Content
Local measles case prompts doctors to recommend vaccinations

By
today at 3:58 PM
Published 8:01 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Local doctors are reacting to the first confirmed case of measles here in the Coachella Valley.

Health officials say the unidentified person infected with measles had traveled internationally and they're now recovering at home.

This is the ninth confirmed measles case in California this year.

Doctors say travel is a key risk factor, and getting vaccinated is key to avoiding contracting the disease.

Health officials have not confirmed the vaccination status of the infected person.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Phyllis Ritchie about concerns and what we should be aware of.

Peter Daut

