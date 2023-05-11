First US cases of treatment-resistant ringworm found in patients in New York City

By Jen Christensen, CNN

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting the first known cases of an antifungal-resistant ringworm in the United States and urging providers to be on the lookout for such infections.

The details of the cases were reported to the CDC in February 2023, and shared in a report published Thursday. The patients — two unrelated adult women in New York City — first experienced symptoms in 2021 and 2022. One patient had no international travel history, suggesting that there is some community spread in the US.

Despite the name, ringworm is not caused by a worm; rather it is caused by a few varieties of fungus. In this case, the infections were caused by Trichophyton indotineae, a recently discovered fungus.

Cases were first concentrated in patients in South Asia, but infections have now also been found in countries in Europe. These are the first known US cases.

According to cases in this new report, the first patient went to see her dermatologist in New York City in late February. Patients with ringworm will often have what looks like a superficial skin rash that forms a ring around otherwise normal-looking skin. In the case of the first patient, the unnamed 28-year-old woman seemed to develop the rash in the summer of 2021. She went to see a dermatologist that December and said she had not traveled internationally, nor had she any known exposures to someone with a similar rash.

The report says the first patient had what looked like “large annular, scaly, pruritic plaques” over her neck, stomach, pubic region and buttocks. Doctors put her on an oral therapy that she started taking in January 2022.

When the rash did not improve after two weeks of terbinafine, a common antifungal, doctors put her on itraconazole, a liquid medicine that’s typically used to treat yeast infections that can develop in the mouth and throat. The itraconazole seemed to work and the infection cleared up after the patient took the drug for four weeks. Doctors are still monitoring her since ringworm infections can return.

The second patient, a 47-year-old woman, developed the rash while visiting Bangladesh in the summer of 2022. Doctors in Bangladesh treated her with a topical antifungal and steroid creams, but the rash did not seem to clear up. Several other family members in Bangladesh also developed similar rashes.

In the fall, when the second patient was back in the US, she went to the emergency room three times for help. Doctors gave her several creams and treatments typically used for ringworm, but by December dermatologists noted that there was no improvement. Her rash was on her thighs and buttocks.

She was also given oral terbinafine, but her symptoms didn’t improve. After she was treated with a four-week course of griseofulvin therapy, a medication also often used to treat athlete’s foot and fungal infections on the scalp, her condition improved, but doctors are looking into other treatment options. Her son and husband who live with her are undergoing evaluation for similar infections.

The report encourages providers to be on the lookout for these infections and to contact their state or local public health department so the cases can be further tested; it notes that testing techniques used by most clinical labs typically misidentify cases of this ringworm as other types.

While treatment with itraconazole seemed to work when the first line of treatments didn’t, it can be difficult to absorb for some patients and doesn’t always interact well if patients are taking other drugs. It can also take up to 12 weeks to work.

“Antimicrobial stewardship efforts are essential to minimize the misuse and overuse of prescribed and over-the-counter antifungal drugs and corticosteroids,” the report said.

The CDC also encouraged doctors to educate patients about how to prevent the spread of ringworm.

Doctors advise patients to not share clothes or hats with individuals who have a rash and avoiding close contact with those who have ringworm.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.