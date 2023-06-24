Check your pantry: Frito-Lay issues allergy alert for an undeclared salsa dip ingredient

By Ashley R. Williams, CNN

(CNN) — Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dip because it may contain an undeclared milk allergen, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could face “a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction” if they eat the dip, according to the FDA release.

The front of the salsa dip jar is correctly labeled, but the side that lists its nutritional information does not include the allergen on the label.

The recall affects the 15-ounce Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dip that was sold nationwide in stores and online and that could have been purchased as early as April 5, 2023, according to the FDA.

No other Tostitos products were impacted by Frito-Lay’s recall.

“If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately,” the release stated.

Last month, Frito-Lay issued a dairy-related voluntary recall of some of its Lay’s Classic Potato Chips packages, according to the FDA.

The recall, which happened after a consumer complaint prompted an investigation, involved packaging that may have had undeclared milk ingredients from sour cream and onion chips, according to a news release.

