Fauci to join faculty at Georgetown University

By Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN

(CNN) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and an adviser to seven US presidents, will join the faculty at Georgetown University starting July 1.

Fauci, 82, will serve as a Distinguished University Professor in the School of Medicine’s Department of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases, the university said in a news release on Monday. He will also have an appointment in the McCourt School of Public Policy.

Georgetown said Fauci will participate in medical and grad school education and will engage with students. Fauci said it was a “no-brainer” – it was a priority for him to stay in Washington, D.C., he has personal ties to the university and he has been involved in events on campus over the years.

“I ask myself, now, at this stage in my life, what do I have to offer to society?” Fauci said in a Q&A released by the university. “I could do more experiments in the lab and have my lab going, but given what I’ve been through, I think what I have to offer is experience and inspiration to the younger generation of students.”

Fauci retired in December after nearly four decades as the director of NIAID. He helped lead the US response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic, as well as responses to West Nile virus, the anthrax attacks, pandemic influenza, bird influenza threats, Ebola and Zika. More recently, he was among the most public faces of the federal response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.