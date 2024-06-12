What men can do to maintain a healthy sex life

By Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, CNN

(CNN) — Guys, let’s talk man to man.

We often obsess over sex and our performance, but how many take steps to ensure we’re in top shape for the long haul? If we don’t take care of our health today, we won’t enjoy a healthy sex life tomorrow. It’s crucial to think about your sexual health to avoid regrets in the future. Future-proofing yourself is key.

Sexual health is a vital part of your overall well-being. Chronic stress, poor diet, lack of exercise and other lifestyle factors can significantly affect your sexual health. If you’re experiencing persistent problems, don’t hesitate to speak with a doctor. Early intervention can prevent minor issues from becoming significant obstacles. Seeking help is a sign of strength, and a health care professional can provide the guidance and treatment options you need for a lifetime of good sexual function.

The effects of high stress

Whether as a result of personal problems or trouble at work, chronic stress is a major contributor to reduced libido and erectile dysfunction. With stress, the body produces elevated levels of cortisol, a hormone that can interfere with testosterone production. Studies have shown that men with emotional problems or stress are more likely to experience sexual dysfunction in the form of either premature ejaculation, erectile dysfunction and/or low sexual desire.

It’s crucial to incorporate stress-reducing activities into your daily routine: regular exercise, meditation, proper sleep and hobbies that you enjoy. Seeking professional help from a therapist can also provide effective coping strategies.

What you eat

Poor eating habits can lead to obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular issues, all of which can adversely affect sexual function. Research indicates that men with a waist circumference over 40 inches are at higher risk of metabolic syndrome, which is linked to erectile dysfunction. Adopting a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains can make a substantial difference. Limiting alcohol intake and avoiding ultraprocessed foods can further enhance your sexual health. (To put it simply, the more fast food you eat, the faster you will lose your sex life.)

How you move

Lack of physical activity is detrimental to heart health, which is crucial for maintaining sexual function. Regular exercise helps improve blood flow, which is essential for achieving and maintaining an erection. Studies suggest that men who exercise regularly report improved erectile function compared with inactive men.

The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week, along with strength training exercises, to keep your body in top shape. The more you exercise at the gym, the more exercise you will get in the bedroom.

If you smoke

Smoking is a leading cause of erectile dysfunction due to its negative impact on blood vessels and blood flow. The toxins in cigarettes can damage the lining of blood vessels, reducing blood flow to the penis. Research shows that men who smoke are about twice as likely to develop erectile dysfunction as nonsmokers. Quitting smoking can significantly improve your sexual health. Consider resources such as nicotine replacement therapy, support groups and counseling to help you quit.

How you sleep

Sleep disorders, including sleep apnea, can severely affect testosterone levels and lead to sexual dysfunction. A study found that men with severe sleep apnea had significantly lower testosterone levels compared with those without the condition. Prioritizing good sleep hygiene is essential. If you suspect a sleep disorder, consult a health care provider for a proper diagnosis and treatment plan, which may include lifestyle changes or medical interventions.

Mental health issues

Mental health issues such as depression and anxiety can have a profound impact on sexual desire and performance. About 20% of patients with anxiety and up to 40% of men with depression report experiencing some form of sexual dysfunction. Mental health conditions can lead to a decrease in libido and difficulties in achieving or maintaining an erection. Seeking help from mental health professionals can be highly beneficial. Therapy and medication can significantly improve both mental health and sexual function.

Hormonal imbalances

Hormonal imbalances, particularly low testosterone, can negatively affect sexual health. Testosterone levels naturally decline with age, but conditions such as hypogonadism can accelerate this process. Studies suggest that about 20% of men over the age of 60 have low testosterone levels. Regular checkups with a health care provider can help monitor hormone levels. Treatments may include lifestyle changes, medications or hormone replacement therapy to restore balance.

Side effects of certain medications

Certain medications, including those for hypertension and depression, can cause sexual dysfunction as a side effect. Beta-blockers, for example, can decrease libido and lead to erectile issues. It’s important to discuss potential side effects with your doctor. They may adjust your dosage or switch you to a different medication that has fewer effects on sexual health.

Chronic illness

Chronic illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease and kidney disease can significantly affect sexual function. Diabetic men, for instance, are three times more likely to experience erectile dysfunction compared with nondiabetic men. Managing chronic illnesses effectively with the help of a health care provider is crucial. Doing so includes following prescribed treatments, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and monitoring yourself regularly to keep conditions under control.

Relationship issues

Problems within a relationship can cause stress and decreased sexual desire. Communication breakdowns, unresolved conflicts and lack of intimacy can all contribute to sexual dysfunction. Open communication with your partner is key to addressing these issues. Consider couples counseling to help resolve underlying problems and improve your relationship and sexual health.

Conclusion

Guys, taking care of your sexual health isn’t just about avoiding problems today; it’s about ensuring you’re ready for action tomorrow and beyond. Think about it — how many times have you stressed over performance but ignored the basics that keep you in the game? It’s time to make a change.

Managing stress, eating right, staying active and kicking bad habits such as smoking are the foundation of a healthy sex life. These aren’t just empty words — they’re steps you can take now to ensure you’re not sidelined later. And if you’re dealing with persistent issues, don’t tough it out alone. Talking to a doctor isn’t admitting defeat; it’s making a smart play.

There’s no better time to focus on your well-being than during National Men’s Health Month in June. It’s dedicated to encouraging men to take control of their health and make the necessary changes to improve their lives. Use this opportunity to schedule that checkup you’ve been putting off, start a new exercise routine or seek help for any health issues you’ve been ignoring.

You’ve got one body and one life — make sure both are in peak condition.

