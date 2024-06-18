FDA reports more illnesses linked with Diamond Shruumz products

By Maya Davis, CNN

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration is reporting increases in the number of illnesses associated with Diamond Shruumz edible products, with at least 16 hospitalizations and 26 total illnesses reported in 16 states as of Monday.

Symptoms have included seizures, muscle rigidity, abnormal heart rate and blood pressure, and vomiting. According to a health advisory from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several people were admitted to intensive care units and required intubation and mechanical ventilation after eating the company’s microdosing chocolate bars, infused cones, or micro dose and macro dose gummies.

The exact cause of the reported illnesses has yet to be uncovered, but the FDA and CDC are conducting an investigation along with America’s Poison Centers and state and local partners. The FDA says it has been in contact with the Diamond Shruumz brand about a potential recall.

The agency cautions consumers not to eat, sell or serve Diamond Shruumz chocolate bars, cones and gummies, which are marketed as containing a proprietary blend of mushrooms and which have been sold nationwide.

Diamond Shruumz has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

Similar products containing cannabis or mushrooms are increasing in popularity, entering the market in forms such as gummies, chocolates and snack foods, according to the CDC. They are especially appealing to children and teenagers, the FDA warned in a statement.

Brands have touted mushroom-containing products for their alleged health benefits, such as improved focus and energy, and for initiating hallucinations and feelings of euphoria. However, the CDC urges consumers to avoid these products, saying they “might contain undisclosed ingredients that might be linked to severe illness.”

Anyone who has symptoms after consuming a product should get medical attention right away or call the Poison Help Line at 1-800-222-1222. Adverse events may also be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch program.

