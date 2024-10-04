It’s time to get flu and Covid-19 shots

By Deidre McPhillips, CNN

(CNN) — Respiratory virus season has arrived in the United States and health officials say that October is a prime time to get vaccinated.

Vaccines for Covid-19, flu and RSV are available now. While the respiratory virus season tends to peak between December and March, getting vaccinated in the fall can help provide protection throughout the season.

It takes about two weeks for the body to build up a complete immune response after vaccination, but the protective benefits can last for months, said Janet Hamilton, executive director of the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists.

Covid-19 is already circulating at high levels in the US, and flu won’t be far behind.

“We’re still trying to understand exactly what our new normal respiratory disease seasons are going to look like, but we are already seeing a lot of respiratory disease activity in a lot of places across the country,” Hamilton said. “I would really encourage folks to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Forecasts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that this respiratory disease season will be similar to last year’s — which brought more than 20 hospitalizations for every 100,000 people in one week at its peak — and far worse than in pre-pandemic years. At least 200 children died from flu during the 2023-24 season, according to the CDC, more than any other year on record — and most were unvaccinated.

A study published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the 2024 Southern Hemisphere seasonal flu vaccine reduced the risk of influenza-associated hospitalization among high-risk groups by 35%. If similar flu viruses circulate in the Northern Hemisphere this season, the vaccine efficacy could be similar.

Vaccination rates will be a key factor in the trajectory of illnesses.

“The fall respiratory disease vaccines really are a game changer,” Hamilton said. “They are amazing at limiting severe infections, keeping you out of the hospital, as well as helping the time that you’re sick or away from work as short as possible.”

Here’s what to know about the vaccines available to protect yourself this season.

Covid-19 vaccines

The CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older receive a Covid-19 vaccine this season to stay up to date. The virus is continuously evolving, and newer versions of the vaccine could offer better protection against severe disease by targeting newer variants.

There are multiple options available; mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer were updated to target KP.2, one of the so-called FLiRT variants that have been dominant in the US since May. Those vaccines are for people 6 months and older. A more traditional protein vaccine from Novavax is also available, but it targets JN.1, a variant that is still circulating but less prominently than a few months ago. The Novavax vaccine is approved only for those ages 12 and up.

We don’t know how effective these vaccines will be in practice. But the Covid-19 vaccines provided 54% protection against symptomatic infection last season, CDC data shows, despite new variants that cropped up.

Flu vaccines

The CDC also recommends a seasonal flu vaccine for everyone ages 6 months and older.

Most people need only one dose of flu vaccine each year. But some children who are getting a flu vaccine for the first time should get two doses, spaced four weeks apart.

A higher-dose formulation of the flu vaccine is also available for those 65 and older.

RSV vaccines

RSV can be especially dangerous for older adults, as well as infants and young children. Vaccines are available to protect both groups.

The CDC updated its recommendations for older adults this year with clearer guidance. All adults 75 and older should get a single RSV shot, along with those 60 and older who are at increased risk from certain chronic medical conditions such as lung or heart disease or because they live in a nursing home or long-term care facility.

Unlike the flu and Covid-19 vaccines, the RSV vaccine is one-time dose. Older adults who received an RSV vaccine last year when they first became available do not need to get another one this year.

Pregnant women can receive an RSV vaccine that will protect a newborn, or antibodies can be given to an infant after birth.

You can get more than one vaccine at a time

It’s safe to get both a Covid-19 and flu vaccine at the same time, according to the CDC, and it may be more convenient, rather than putting one shot off and getting sick in the meantime. If you’re getting more than one shot at a time, it can be in the same arm, at least one inch apart, or in different arms.

The CDC says it’s also acceptable to get Covid-19, flu and RSV shots at one time, for those who are eligible. There’s no recommended wait time between them. However, the agency says, “people who get an RSV vaccine and a flu vaccine at the same visit might be more likely to have injection-site reactions or other common side effects after vaccination. Additional research is occurring to understand this better.”

There isn’t a combination vaccine available so far but it might not be too far off — Moderna recently said it plans to file in 2024 for regulatory approval for a combination Covid-19-flu vaccine.

How to get the vaccines

Covid-19, flu and RSV vaccines are widely available at pharmacies across the US. The federal government has a vaccine locator to help find available doses but notes that appointments and availability should be confirmed directly with the provider.

Vaccines may also be available from local health departments or physicians’ offices, but probably not as readily.

For children and young infants, parents should check with their pediatrician. However, multiple challenges from last year — including age cutoffs at pharmacies and limited stock at pediatricians’ offices — may persist this season.

Vaccine cost

These vaccines are covered by most insurance plans. Most people with private insurance, Medicare or Medicaid will still be able to get vaccinated at no out-of-pocket cost.

However, a federal program that last year provided free Covid-19 vaccines to adults without insurance and those whose insurance didn’t cover all vaccine costs has now ended due to a lack of federal funding. For adults without insurance or those whose insurance does not cover the vaccine, getting the updated Covid-19 shot at a pharmacy could cost $201.99.

Free shots may still be available for people without insurance in some places. The CDC announced that it is distributing $62 million to state and local health departments to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to adults who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford them.

