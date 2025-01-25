How often do you need to clean your exercise mat? Experts weigh in

By Melanie Radzicki McManus, CNN

(CNN) — Carefully cleaning exercise equipment was the norm when the Covid-19 pandemic was raging. But today you might be less attentive to pathogens, even in crowded spaces such as fitness centers.

That neglect could be a problem, experts say, because gyms are rife with potentially harmful germs.

Nearly 75% of swab samples taken from fitness equipment such as dumbbells, treadmills and exercise mats tested positive for Staphylococcus aureus, according to a 2018 study in the Journal of Environmental and Public Health. Staphylococcus aureus is a type of bacteria and causes most infections.

While Staphylococcus aureus is found on many gym surfaces, exercise mats are particularly germy. That’s partly because everyone carries a microbial cloud, said Jason Tetro, host of the popular Canadian podcast “Super Awesome Science Show.”

“Trillions of microbes are shed from us like dead skin cells. They can be shed in the range of 1 million an hour. If microbes were visible, we’d all look like Pigpen,” Tetro said, referring to the character from the “Peanuts” comic strip.

Shedding these microbes onto an exercise mat versus a dumbbell is especially problematic, Tetro said, because exercise mats are like petri dishes. Typically crafted from a soft, porous material filled with tiny grooves, they easily trap the oils, dead skin cells and sweat that fall off while you exercise. Bacteria and fungi see this detritus as food, which helps them thrive, as does the humid environment you create when you sweat.

These pathogens typically make their way into your body via small cuts or rug burns. They can also get onto your hands, then into your body when you touch your face, something people do about 50 times per hour, according to a 2020 review in Annals of Global Health.

Depending upon the pathogen you contract from your exercise mat, you could develop the common cold, flu, stomach flu, pink eye or athlete’s foot, according to the International Sports Science Association. But a bigger concern is methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, said Dr. Chuck Gerba, a professor of virology at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

MRSA is a particularly dangerous Staphylococcus aureus variant that’s resistant to several antibiotics and can cause sepsis or death if left untreated, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns. About one-third of people carry MRSA on their skin or in their nose, the CDC estimates, and it can spread quickly in health clubs through shared equipment and skin-to-skin contact.

Cleaning and disinfecting are key to safety

Don’t let this information cause you to ditch your exercise mat, though. All you need to do to stay safe is carefully clean and disinfect it. Most fitness centers have disinfectant wipes or sprays available for this purpose. Spray or wipe the entire mat, then let the solution dry before use, Gerba said.

“Most consumers spray a mat and wipe it down right away, but that’s not long enough for the disinfectant to kill anything,” he said. “The other problem is if they’re using a cloth, the disinfectant combines with the cloth and makes it less effective.”

A better practice, Gerba said, is to bring a packet of disinfectant wipes to the gym and use those. Wipes contain the proper amount of disinfectant to kill germs, which is another important factor. If you’re spraying a mat on your own, you might not use enough disinfectant to work.

You also need to let the disinfectant remain on the mat for the time noted on the product’s instructions, Tetro said. It’s typically about three minutes, although it could be as little as one minute.

Another way to avoid germs is to cover the exercise mat with a towel before use.

“If it’s your towel and it’s fresh, there’s less of a likelihood of you coming into contact with what’s on the mat,” Tetro said. “But don’t reuse that towel, or it could still give you germs. Launder it immediately.”

Using your own exercise mat is helpful

Many people use their own exercise mat at home or in the gym. Using your own mat — especially at home — will lessen the chance that you will pick up others’ germs, the two experts said. However, you still need to clean and disinfect it, although not as often.

Cleaning involves removing surface dirt, sweat and grime and can be done using a mild detergent and water. Disinfecting requires using a commercial disinfectant that kills germs and bacteria. When using your own mat — at home or in the gym — you should clean it after every use, Tetro said, although you only need to disinfect it after about 10 uses.

“Make sure to use a disinfectant cleaner on your mat,” Gerba said. “Some people use natural oils and other products, but they don’t kill organisms, or at least not to the degree you want them to.”

Using an antimicrobial mat can be helpful, too. These are effective in preventing bacterial growth, Tetro said. You still need to clean and disinfect them, but they don’t need to be treated as often as a regular mat.

Another good practice to stay healthy is thoroughly washing your hands before leaving the gym, even if you’ve been using your own mat.

All these precautions are not meant to scare people, Tetro and Gerba said, but to inform.

“The onus is on you to stay safe,” Tetro said. “Make sure you’re doing what’s necessary to keep yourself safe.”

Melanie Radzicki McManus is a freelance writer who specializes in hiking, travel and fitness.

