Lawmakers press Kennedy on mass cuts ahead of future budget

By Sarah Owermohle, CNN

(CNN) — Lawmakers repeatedly pressed US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy on canceled medical research and mass layoffs during Wednesday hearings on Trump administration proposals that could lead to even broader cuts.

Democrats on the House Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies subcommittee repeatedly asked the secretary to explain cuts this year to health care programs, medical research and staffing before discussing a 2026 budget that would shrink the health agencies further. Kennedy also testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

Kennedy insisted he would spend the funds that Congress appropriated in the 2026 budget according to law. But Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee, including ranking member Steny Hoyer and health subcommittee ranking member Rosa DeLauro, were focused on the agency’s spending this year, for budgets already authorized.

“We have to really keep a clear line here between a questionable proposal for ‘26 and what is going on right now against the legislation that we have passed and that has been signed into law,” DeLauro said.

The administration’s cancellation of National Institutes of Health grants amounted to $2.7 billion in eliminated research, much higher than previous estimates, according to a report issued by Democrats on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Tuesday.

In a post on X on Tuesday, HHS called the report “unequivocally false” and said it was politically motivated.

The secretary defended HHS funding and job cuts in the House subcommtitee hearing, saying that the slashes had reduced redundancy and that the proposed 2026 budget would streamline programs further.

But he also seemed to distance himself from the eliminations led by the US Department of Government Efficiency and said he had protected certain programs, including HeadStart.

“There were many instances where I said ‘That would hurt us,’ ” he told the House committee.

Questions on vaccination

Kennedy also told House lawmakers Wednesday that Americans should not take advice from him on vaccinations.

“My opinions on vaccines are irrelevant,” he said. “Everybody should make that decision. I seem like I’m being evasive, but I don’t think people should be taking advice, medical advice, from me.”

The comments came after Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisconsin, asked Kennedy whether he would vaccinate his children against measles today. “Probably for measles,” the secretary answered before adding that vaccination is a personal choice.

Pocan followed up with questions about whether Kennedy would vaccinate his children against chickenpox and polio today. Kennedy noted that chickenpox shots are not required in Europe and said again he did not want to be seen as advising families.

“What we’re trying to do is to lay out the pros and cons accurately, as we understand them,” he said.

Kennedy has previously disclosed that his children received the recommended childhood schedule of vaccines when they were younger. As founder of the nonprofit Children’s Health Defense, he has also criticized that schedule and claimed that the side effects of certain vaccines — including unproven links to autism — outweigh their benefits.

The secretary announced in April that health agencies would start a massive research and testing effort to distill the causes of autism, citing “environmental toxins” and other exposures.

Efforts to tackle racial disparities

In his opening statement at the House subcommittee hearing, Kennedy said that one of the top priorities for the agency’s budget was to “eliminate DEI funding and redirect resources toward real poverty reduction.”

Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey pushed him on the topic, highlighting vast racial disparities in maternal mortality in the US and other health issues.

“Few things enrage me more than the racist attacks I see this administration carrying out by embarking on an ignorant crusade to rid the government of any programs that are working to improve the lives of Black Americans,” Watson Coleman said. “The administration has moved to ban the words Black, race, bias, minority, oppression, prejudice, discrimination, disparity and racism. Any grant application on federal programs that include these words had them immediately stripped.”

These actions are an attempt “to legitimize racial discrimination,” she said, and low-income minorities will suffer the consequences most.

“It should not be controversial to make right a health care system that was not built to help people like me, to take my concerns, my pain, my health very seriously in this country,” Watson Coleman said. “How exactly will HHS banning the words that we use to describe ourselves make us healthier?”

Kennedy said that President Donald Trump has a vision for a “colorblind administration,” akin to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s ideals.

“The commitment is there. We’re just reorganizing,” he said.

But he balked when Watson Coleman pressured him for rationale behind eliminating a program to help low-income households with their energy bills to have heat in the winter and stay cool in the summer: the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

“My time has expired,” Kennedy said.

“Well then, so has your legitimacy,” Watson Coleman said.

Only when prompted to follow up did Kennedy offer a brief explanation, saying that the administration’s broader energy policy aims to bring energy costs down in general.

“If it doesn’t happen, then Congress is welcome – and they should – appropriate the money for LIHEAP, and I will spend it,” Kennedy said. ”I already allocated $400 million from LIHEAP during the last 100 days, and I will continue to do and get that funding to the people who need it in this country if the fuel costs do not go down.”

Interrupted by protesters

Minutes into the Senate hearing on Wednesday afternoon, protesters interrupted yelling “RFK kills people with AIDS” and “Congress kills” before security forcefully escorted them from the room. Other attendees sat through the hearing with large stickers on their clothing saying “Anti-vax, Anti-Science, Anti-American” next to an image of Kennedy.

Kennedy resumed his prepared remarks after the protestors exited.

“Let me be clear,” he said, “we intend to make the Trump HHS not just the most effective but also the most compassionate in US history.”

CNN’s Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.

