Senators grill NIH director on massive budget cuts

(CNN) — National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya faced critical questions from both Republican and Democratic senators Tuesday as he sought to defend the Trump administration’s sweeping plans to reorganize the agency and slash budgets for medical research.

Senate Appropriations Chairwoman Susan Collins (R-ME) swiftly criticized the current budget cuts and proposed changes, including a nearly 40% reduction to the National Institute of Aging’s spending and 40% overall cuts to the agency’s institutes.

“As the senator representing … the oldest state in the nation, this is a particular concern,” Collins said. “I know personally what it means to so many American families.”

The senator also said caps on indirect spending for universities are “so poorly conceived” and have harmed U.S. medical research. “It is leading to scientists leaving the United States for opportunities in other countries. It’s causing clinical trials to be halted and promising medical research to be abandoned.”

A federal court has paused the 15% cap on payments for indirect costs, but the administration assumed savings from the change in its 2026 fiscal year budget.

Bhattacharya defended certain administrative changes while distancing himself from others, such as a pause on Northwestern University’s grant funding, saying certain terminations happened before he assumed his role.

In answering Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) about overall cuts, Bhattacharya took responsibility for other sweeping grant cancellations. “There’s changes in priorities at the NIH to move away from politicized science, I made those decisions,” he said.

The hearing room was filled with purple-garbed advocates for Alzheimer’s disease research and representatives of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network dressed in light blue.

Baldwin harshly criticized the proposed $18 billion reduction to the NIH’s total spending, saying cuts will resonate as the NIH funds 15,000 fewer medical research projects.

“While I think Congress will reject your budget request, it clearly shows the administration’s intent,” Baldwin said. “How is this proposal anything but intentionally sabotaging biomedical research?”

Bhattacharya said he is “happy to work with Congress” on the budget and more flexible spending on medical research.

