Saving Superman: Shelter hopes story of dog rescued from Texas flood debris will help save others

By Jen Christensen, CNN

(CNN) — Krypto the Superdog may steal the show in the new “Superman” movie, but it’s a dog named Superman who’s stealing the hearts of animal lovers across the country — and rescue workers in Texas hope his story will help save more pets in dire circumstances.

Flooding in Central Texas left miles and miles of destruction, more than 120 people dead and as of Thursday, at least 160 still missing. A months worth of rain fell in a matter of hours in Kerr County, about 100 miles from Austin, and the deluge pushed the Guadalupe River from about 3 feet high to about 30 in less than an hour. Some residents escaped with their pets, but many did not have enough time to grab their animals as they fled.

A photo posted on the Austin Pets Alive! Facebook page shows Superman just as rescue workers found him: a muscular light brown dog wearing a collar, sitting among twisted metal and broken wooden beams, patiently waiting for his family to come back.

His paws dangle over the side of a broken beam, with a metal wall at an odd angle behind him. His floppy ears seem to perk up in attention, his head lifting as his nose sniffs the air. His large brown eyes stare directly at the camera.

Dr. Ellen Jefferson, CEO and president of Austin Pets Alive!, a nonprofit shelter working to save the lives of homeless pets, said it has been working with rescue groups on the ground and about 1,000 volunteers, including several veterinarians who are trying to save and care for pets who were left behind.

Austin Pets Alive! has also moved hundreds of animals from local shelters to make room for those who came in from the floods. Rescuers like to keep those cats and dogs close by to make it easier to reunite them with their families when they return to the area.

Jefferson’s group has worked several disasters in Texas, but this one has been especially tough, she said. The water was flowing so fast that if an animal fell into the river, they most likely died or ended up far away, even miles downriver.

How anyone survived the flooding, animal or human, is a marvel, she said. The destruction across area is “kind of unbelievable. … It’s just a rubble of homes that were strong only a few days ago.”

Found in the ruins of his home

They don’t have all the details about what happened to the dog called Superman, Jefferson said. But they do know that the Texas brown dog, as they like to call animals that are a mix of many breeds, had been through a lot by the time rescuers got to him on Sunday.

“He was a part of a family that, as the water was rising, a family member was trying to save the family,” Jefferson said. “From what we understand, the owner pulled him out of the water and saved him, but then sadly, his owner died.”

It appeared that although emergency workers were able to get the rest of the family out, the dog stayed put. Rescuers found him atop the debris pile that had been his home.

“The dog was there by himself. There was no one else there at the time,” Jefferson said. “All the people had been evacuated.”

For days, hundreds of volunteers have been combing the area for lost pets, and they’ve found many. Some were injured and are being looked after at a mobile vet clinic set up on-site.

Many others survived unhurt. At one trailer park, Jefferson said, all the structures were ripped apart, but several cats came running when rescuers arrived.

“It’s just shocking. I don’t even know how. Cats are truly amazing animals,” she said. They hope to reunite those cats with their people quickly, before the debris gets bulldozed, which could disperse the animals and make it harder for their families to find them.

‘A good, good boy’

Superman didn’t come running like the cats did, Jefferson said. Rescuers reported that he was acting territorial and scared, snapping at crews that were trying to save him.

The local rescue group called Jefferson’s organization, who sent behavior team members to work with Superman.

“I think even the original searchers were eventually able to sweet-talk him, and then we were able to start moving him,” she said.

Photos show that once Superman trusted the team, he politely walked on a leash and proudly rode in a car flanked by smiling rescuers in bright Kerrville Pets Alive! and Austin Pets Alive! shirts.

After a vet gave Superman a clean bill of health, he headed to a temporary foster home.

Jefferson said workers spoke with Superman’s family members. but as often happens in a disaster, they’ve just lost everything.

“We know that they love him and he’s part of the family. He’s one of those things that is keeping them connected to the people they lost,” she said. “That human-animal bond is so critical for exactly that reason.”

Superman can stay with his foster family for as long as needed, Jefferson said, as can other animals in the same situation. In the meantime, his story has been heroic work: raising awareness about the plight of pets and the people who love them, all caught up in a life-altering disaster.

When Austin Pets Alive! posted photos on its Facebook page, dozens of media outlets shared Superman’s story. They and Kerrville Pets Alive! are collecting donations to help with rescue efforts.

“It’s a real group effort to help these animals, for sure,” Jefferson said. “The vets, the volunteers, we have a whole group that’s freaking amazing, rolling up their sleeves and getting the duct tape out if need be, saving lives without much money.”

Superman is a good dog, she says, especially after what he endured and for what he’s doing now to raise awareness about recovering after a disaster.

“He was well-loved, clearly,” Jefferson said. “He is definitely a good, good boy with a totally appropriate name.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN and DC Studios share the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.