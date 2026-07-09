Skip a trip to the ER while celebrating the Fourth of July

By Amen Galinato, CNN

Glittering firework displays across the nation will mark the 250th birthday of the United States. But as a stifling heat wave spreads and wildfires rage, experts advise revelers to be on alert against severe — and potentially fatal — firework-related injuries.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission reported an estimated 13,000 people experienced firework-related injuries and 15 people died last year — a 36% increase in fatalities from 2024. Fifteen to 24-year-olds accounted for 31% of all injuries, representing the hardest-hit age group.

Dr. Elizabeth Murray, a pediatric emergency physician at the University of Rochester Medicine in New York, noted that younger generations may “give in to peer pressure … or silly challenges.”

Leaving fireworks to the professionals is the best way to enjoy the fireworks without getting injured, Murray noted.

“When accidents occur, they can destroy part of a person’s face or their eyes,” she said. “We need to be a little bit blunt with some of the consequences that we definitely see in emergency departments every year.”

Take extra fire safety precautions

Experts stress taking precautions to make your celebration an enjoyable and safe experience.

“Keep a respectful distance from lit fireworks, never aim them at anyone,” wrote Peter Feldman, acting chairman of the CPSC, in an email to CNN.

Whether you’re using fireworks this year for the first time or the umpteenth time, your attitude toward fire safety can determine whether it’s a safe celebration.

“There will be a lot of first-time users of fireworks this year, because of the excitement and anticipation of our once-in-a-generation milestone anniversary,” said Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association, a trade group that represents the US fireworks industry. “It’s really important that people take the time to plan their firework activity thoroughly, read and follow the instructions, and that will help ensure that you have a safe show.”

Be fire-aware with sparklers

Sparklers often serve as party favors for special occasions, but experts warn underestimating their dangers can lead to devastating injuries.

The handheld firework burns at a scorching 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit (1,093 degrees Celsius), according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. People with sparkler-related injuries represented 1,300 trips to the emergency room last year, according to the 2025 commission’s report.

Young children should never handle sparklers, the CPSC advises.

“A toddler, a child can move fast, reach for it quickly, and easily get their hand burned,” Murray said.

“That’s something I’ve definitely seen many, many, many times over my 20 years,” she added, referring to her time in practice.

While older children can use sparklers, they should be supervised, Heckman said.

By sporting closed-toe shoes, standing still and wearing fitted clothing, those handling sparklers can reduce the risk of burns.

Sparklers don’t stop being dangerous even after they have burned out.

“Once that sparkler finishes its functioning, drop it in a bucket of water, because the wire will retain heat for some time,” Heckman said. “You don’t want a child to step on a hot sparkler wire.”

Some states impose fireworks restrictions

Several parts of the country are experiencing dry weather and drought conditions, impacting millions across the nation. The Eastern and Central parts of the US are experiencing a record-breaking heat wave that’s expected to last through the holiday weekend, creating dangerous conditions for fireworks in some areas.

“Obey your local laws,” Heckman said. “If fireworks are not permitted, or they are restricted, because there might be a burn ban in effect, please abide by those rules.”

Roaring wildfires in the West have caused some states to take preemptive measures in addressing firework hazards. That includes Utah, whose governor signed an executive order on June 25 temporarily banning personal firework use statewide this past Thursday through Sunday due to the ongoing Cottonwood Fire, the largest active fire in the nation.

Wildfires have also scorched thousands of acres in Arizona, which led Phoenix to ban all fireworks on city property including parks and within 1 mile of nature preserves, with punishments including $2,500 fines.

Some California counties are cracking down on firework misuse by deploying drones and issuing hefty fines.

The Chino Police Department in San Bernardino County announced on social media that aerial equipment would be used to identify those who violate firework-related rules and charge $1,000 fines. Anaheim, San José and Sacramento are just a few of the California cities whose police departments plan to deter firework misuse through a proactive approach.

The-CNN-Wire

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