An outbreak of diarrhea from a parasite is surging. Here’s what to eat and what to avoid

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

(CNN) — A massive outbreak of diarrhea caused by the parasite cyclospora continues to grow and two deaths are now linked to the illness. With the threat of symptoms that can last for weeks, it’s easy to wonder: Is there anything in the produce aisle that’s safe to eat?

US health officials say they’re investigating multiple clusters of cyclospora cases, and they may not have common sources. Michigan has seen more than 11,000 cyclosporiasis cases and health officials there said lettuce or salad greens may be a potential source in that outbreak, which has reached nine states.

In mid-July, Taylor Fresh Foods said it has removed all of its iceberg lettuce from central Mexico from the US market. It had been shipped to restaurants, food services and some grocery stores in 27 states.

“However, other food items cannot be completely ruled out. No specific type of produce, grower, or supplier has been identified as the source,” Michigan officials say.

“We have reason for continued concern about the risk that people face from cyclosporiasis, and we are not out of the woods yet,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Department of Health in Ohio — one of the states impacted by the outbreak — said Tuesday.

“We just need to take some extra steps to protect our health, and these steps include things like thoroughly washing all fruits and vegetables under running water, scrubbing firm items like melons with a vegetable brush, and refrigerating those items promptly,” he said. “When choosing lettuce, purchase whole heads, discard the outer layers and then thoroughly wash the inner leaves. Cooking fruits and greens to at least 158 degrees Fahrenheit, when practical, can help kill the organism. And it’s also important to wash your hands with soap and water, both before and after preparing or eating food.”

Federal health officials also are emphasizing staying up to date on health alerts and using standard safety practices when washing food.

“Cyclospora is a very interesting organism. It’s a parasite, so it’s historically been linked to outbreaks in the past, usually foodborne outbreaks,” said Dr. Nuwan Gunawardhana, a hospital epidemiologist and physician who specializes in infectious diseases at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

“It’s not really considered contagious from person to person,” he said. “When we’re talking about foodborne outbreaks with cyclospora, it’s a very hardy organism, and so it has the ability to adhere to the surfaces very, very well with our fresh produce and fruit.”

Who’s most at risk

Cyclosporiasis is the intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite cyclospora, and symptoms typically develop about two days to two weeks after exposure, including prolonged watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and weight loss. Although the infection can be treated with a combination antibiotic, the illness can last weeks if left untreated and may lead to dehydration.

Two people in Michigan have died in connection with the outbreak. They both had “significant underlying health conditions” that may have been impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration, according to health officials.

“Those most at risk are young children, elderly individuals and immunosuppressed people,” said Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

“In most other healthy people, disease is often mild,” he said. “While it makes sense to take precautions, particularly for people at higher risk, there’s no reason for panic at this stage.”

But for people wondering what foods are safe to eat, there are some simple steps to take, both at the grocery store and at home.

Foods to avoid

When shopping for lettuce or other greens, experts recommend avoiding precut or packaged items and selecting whole, uncut produce instead, because it typically undergoes less handling.

Bagged salad mixes and kits have been specifically linked to previous cyclospora outbreaks in the United States and Canada, according to Michigan health officials.

“It’s probably a good idea to avoid bagged lettuce products and bagged salad products for now. And if those are desired, then to rewash them at home, even if they come prewashed, because the actual source of the outbreak is not yet known,” Barouch said.

Raspberries, basil, salad mixes — like vegetable trays and coleslaw — cilantro, berry and fruit mixes, lettuce and snap peas have all been linked to outbreaks in the past.

It’s also recommended to avoid fruits and vegetables that may be bruised, damaged or moldy.

While the outbreak is ongoing, people with weakened immune systems “may want to avoid eating fresh produce altogether until a culprit is determined, given that this particular population is at a higher risk for severe disease,” Gunawardhana said.

Foods to buy

But whole fruits and vegetables, including leafy greens, should not be avoided completely because they are still an important part of a healthy diet, said Don Stoeckel, an environmental microbiologist, associate at the Produce Safety Alliance and long-term collaborator with the Cornell National Good Agricultural Practices Program.

“My personal risk threshold allows me to continue eating what I normally eat, with a little more caution about preparation, because I know that — whatever the source of the pathogen is — the vast majority of fresh fruits and vegetables on the market are safe to consume,” Stoeckel said in an email.

Michigan health officials continue to suggest purchasing whole head lettuce. It’s also recommended to discard the outer two to three layers of the leaves and thoroughly wash the remaining inner leaves before using.

“If you are eating produce that you’re able to peel, that’s also a very optimal way to prevent ingesting these organisms, because when you’re peeling the fruits or vegetables, you’re getting rid of the contaminated surfaces as well,” Gunawardhana said.

The wrong way to wash

Proper washing also is an important step to reduce the risk of many foodborne illnesses – but it’s not recommended to wash produce with soap, bleach or commercial household cleaners, as they are not intended for food and may leave harmful residues.

“Stay away from soaps and detergents or other additives that are not meant to be eaten. Dilute sanitizers are not effective against protozoan pathogens like cyclospora and could cause more harm than good,” Stoeckel said.

Gunawardhana also said chlorine is not recommended for washing.

“People think that maybe chlorinated tablets might help, but actually, cyclospora is highly resistant to chlorine, and so that’s just another thing to be aware of,” he said.

The CDC says to “Be aware that chemically disinfecting or sanitizing produce might not fully eliminate Cyclospora. It is important to thoroughly wash produce even if it is labeled as pre-washed.”

The right way to wash

Gunawardhana said there are three steps people can take to thoroughly wash their produce before using it:

Wash your hands with soap and water.

Place your produce under clean running water.

Add friction by physically rubbing or scrubbing firm produce such as cucumbers, melons and potatoes with your hands or a brush.

“This won’t 100% prevent it, but it might help,” Gunawardhana said.

While washing helps reduce contamination, experts caution that it cannot guarantee complete removal of cyclospora, particularly from leafy greens, herbs and delicate berries.

But washing “enhances protection when combined with cooking or peeling,” Michigan health officials said.

In a briefing in July, Dr. Gwen Biggerstaff, CDC’s deputy director of CDC’s Division of Foodborne, Waterborne, and Environmental Diseases, said the advice she’d share with the public is what she’d tell her family and friends.

“That’s my best advice: is to follow our standing food safety practices and guidelines, and to stay aware of the food safety alerts and investigation updates, so that they know what foods are safe and they know how to keep their families safe and protected,” Biggerstaff said.

Prioritize cooking

It can be helpful to prioritize cooking foods to reduce your risk as the outbreak continues. Cooking food to an internal temperature of 158 degrees Fahrenheit or higher kills cyclospora, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Heat can destroy the parasite, making cooked vegetables a lower-risk option than raw produce.

“The best way to actually prevent getting sick from this particular organism is really thoroughly cooking it,” Gunawardhana said. “Getting the food to being cooked to at least 70 degrees Celsius or 158 degrees Fahrenheit is the best way to kill off this organism.”

Food safety experts also emphasize preventing cross-contamination in the kitchen. Keep unwashed produce separate from ready-to-eat foods and raw meat, poultry or seafood.

“Universal advice, not just during outbreaks, is to always practice good hygiene in food preparation areas,” Stoeckel wrote.

“Keeping work surfaces clean, including hand washing, to prevent cross-contamination from one food item to another. When appropriate to the food, cooking (to about 160 F) kills pathogens before consumption,” he said. “Washing, and for some produce peeling, will reduce risk, but neither process will remove everything from the surface of fresh produce. Even small amounts of pathogen, if consumed, can cause illness.”

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