Two Palm Springs Bars closing due to coronavirus

Home

Two Palm Springs bars were closing their doors due to an employee testing positive for coronavirus.

Hunters Nightclub and Streetbar in Palm Springs will be closed until further notice.

All employees who were close or in contact with the infected employee will have to get tested as well as quarantine for 14-days.

Both bars management posted on their Facebook pages informing customers of the new changes.

They said they want their staffs to be safe, as well as others around them, and will inform guests when it is safe to reopen their doors to the public again.