Severe Thunderstorm Warning near San Bernardino

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… San Bernardino County until 200 PM PDT.

At 1253 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Angelus

Oaks, or 7 miles northwest of Forest Falls, moving west at 5 mph. The storm packs 70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. The storm was identified using Doppler Radar. Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include: Forest Falls, Running Springs, Seven Oaks, Angelus Oaks, Hwy 18 between Running Springs And Big Bear, Hwy 330 Between San Bernardino, and Running Springs, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa and Onyx Summit and Green Valley Lake.