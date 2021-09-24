Skip to Content
Home
By
today at 6:10 AM
Published 6:08 AM

Weather Alert as storms threaten region

In addition to the smoke from wildfires to our North, humidity and the threat of storms has prompted a First Alert Weather Alert for today.

An area of low pressure will provide ample humidity and instability, triggering storms in the early afternoon, some of which may directly impact the Coachella Valley.

In the early morning hours, storms were already plentiful to the Southeast.

The best chance of storms will be fairly early in the afternoon, as the Futurecast models indicate below.

In addition, smoke from wildfires burning to our North continues to funnel into SoCal, but winds will shift later today to help alleviate that situation. Air Quality remains "Good" to "Moderate" this morning.

The forecast calms down a great deal by Saturday afternoon, through lingering humidity could mean a stray storm early in the day. Then we hold onto the 90s for the bulk of next week.

7-Day Forecast / Alerts / CBS Weather / Dewpoint / First Alert Weather Alert Day / KESQ Breaking News Mobile Push Alert / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Local Forecast / Local News / News / News Headlines / Top Stories / Video / Weather / Weather Alerts / Wildfire

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content