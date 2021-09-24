Weather Alert as storms threaten region

Home

In addition to the smoke from wildfires to our North, humidity and the threat of storms has prompted a First Alert Weather Alert for today.

An area of low pressure will provide ample humidity and instability, triggering storms in the early afternoon, some of which may directly impact the Coachella Valley.

In the early morning hours, storms were already plentiful to the Southeast.

The best chance of storms will be fairly early in the afternoon, as the Futurecast models indicate below.

In addition, smoke from wildfires burning to our North continues to funnel into SoCal, but winds will shift later today to help alleviate that situation. Air Quality remains "Good" to "Moderate" this morning.

The forecast calms down a great deal by Saturday afternoon, through lingering humidity could mean a stray storm early in the day. Then we hold onto the 90s for the bulk of next week.