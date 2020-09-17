Voter Guide: Donna Griffith

Indian Wells Election

Occupation: Law Office Administrator



Relevant Experience: Served on the Indian Wells Grants in Aid Committee Served on the Indian Wells Golf Resort Advisory Committee



Personal Information: Coachella Valley resident for over 55 years Husband: Don One child



Griffith has volunteered for numerous local groups over the years, including, Family Services of the Coachella Valley, Law League of the Desert Youth Court Tours Committee, the American Heart Association, Ophelia Project, and the Reason to Hope Committee with the Alzheimer’s Association.

Indian Wells has three open council seats. There is are five candidates running to fill the seats.