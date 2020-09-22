Voter Guide: Erick Lemus Nadurille
- Occupation:
- Civic entrepreneur
- Relevant Experience
- Resident Leader
- Advocated for health and human service improvements in Indio, Riverside County, and throughout California
- Promotes local small businesses
- Personal Information
- Legally migrated to the U.S. at the age of 3
- Attended College of the Desert
- Earned Bachelor's in Psychology at California State University San Bernardino
- Website:
According to his website, Nadurille has worked with organizations, Indio residents, and community leaders to advocate for social-economic issues like rental assistance and utility assistance.
Nadurille is working to represent District 5 of Indio, which according to the city, has a population of 15,767 residents. Only residents of this district can vote in this race. Check out the district map below to find your district.
Comments