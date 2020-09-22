Voter Guide: Erick Lemus Nadurille

Indio Election

Occupation: Civic entrepreneur



Relevant Experience Resident Leader Advocated for health and human service improvements in Indio, Riverside County, and throughout California Promotes local small businesses



Personal Information Legally migrated to the U.S. at the age of 3 Attended College of the Desert Earned Bachelor's in Psychology at California State University San Bernardino



According to his website, Nadurille has worked with organizations, Indio residents, and community leaders to advocate for social-economic issues like rental assistance and utility assistance.

Nadurille is working to represent District 5 of Indio, which according to the city, has a population of 15,767 residents. Only residents of this district can vote in this race. Check out the district map below to find your district.