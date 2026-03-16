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Control rutinario de vehículos lleva a la policía al cadáver de una mujer y al arresto de un hombre en Twentynine Palms

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Published 10:49 PM

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KUNA) Un control rutinario de vehículos en Twentynine Palms condujo a la policía a una investigación por homicidio tras el hallazgo del cadáver de una mujer ademas de dos niños solos en el interior de una vivienda.

La investigación comenzó a las 8:03 a. m. del viernes, cuando agentes del condado de San Bernardino respondieron a un control de vehículos que involucraba una Toyota Tacoma que bloqueaba la entrada de una estación de bomberos en la cuadra 6500 de Adobe Road.

Durante la investigación, los agentes fueron conducidos a una residencia en la cuadra 74900 de Aladdin Drive, donde encontraron a dos niños sin supervisión dentro de la casa.

Los agentes registraron la residencia y encontraron a la madre de los niños, Jessica Nicole Phillips, de 34 años, muerta en el garaje.

La Unidad de Homicidios del Departamento del Sheriff del Condado de San Bernardino acudió al lugar y se hizo cargo de la investigación.

Aproximadamente a las 10:40 a. m., los agentes localizaron al padre de los niños, Isaac Matthew Angel, de 34 años, caminando cerca de la intersección de Sunrise Drive y Araby Avenue.

Angel fue arrestado bajo sospecha de asesinato y puesto bajo custodia sin derecho a fianza, según los registros penitenciarios. Dichos registros indican que actualmente se encuentra recluido en el Centro de Detención de West Valley en Rancho Cucamonga.

Según los registros penitenciarios, Angel enfrenta un cargo de asesinato bajo el Código Penal de California 187(a) y está programado para comparecer ante el Tribunal Superior de Morongo Basin a las 8:00 a. m. del martes 17 de marzo.

Cualquier persona que tenga información sobre el caso puede comunicarse con la División de Homicidios del Departamento del Sheriff del Condado de San Bernardino al (909) 890-4904.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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Luis Medina

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