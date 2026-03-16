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Dos bomberos heridos tras el derrumbe del techo mientras combatían un incendio en un ático en Indio

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Published 4:43 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KUNA) - El Departamento de Bomberos de California (CALFIRE) informó que dos bomberos resultaron heridos mientras combatían un incendio en el ático del Heritage Palms Golf Club en Indio.

Reportado poco después de la 1 p.m. de esta tarde, los bomberos respondieron a un incendio en Alexandria Court, en el ático de una vivienda unifamiliar de una sola planta.

CALFIRE informó a nuestra estación hermana News Channel 3 que dos bomberos cayeron a través del techo al derrumbarse, pero fueron rescatados rápidamente y trasladados al hospital con heridas leves.

El incendio, inicialmente de dos alarmas, fue elevado a tres alarmas para contar con más personal, y fue controlado poco antes de las 3 p.m. hasta el momento, sin que se hayan reportado heridos entre los residentes.

Manténgase al tanto de las novedades en Telemundo15.com 

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Luis Medina

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