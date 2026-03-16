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Hallan muerta a una mujer en Desert Hot Springs; la policía investiga

DHSPD
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Updated
today at 5:02 PM
Published 4:56 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KUNA) - La policía de Desert Hot Springs está investigando el hallazgo del cuerpo sin vida de una mujer el domingo por la noche.

Según el Departamento de Policía de Desert Hot Springs, los agentes respondieron alrededor de las 5:15 p.m. del domingo a la zona de Mission Creek Road y Worsley Road tras el reporte de una posible persona fallecida.

Al llegar, los agentes encontraron a una mujer adulta, cuyo cuerpo fue confirmado en el lugar.

Los detectives acudieron al lugar y se hicieron cargo de la investigación. La policía informó que el caso sigue abierto y en curso, y que aún no se han divulgado más detalles.

Se solicita a cualquier persona que tenga información que se comunique con el detective George Bailey al (760) 668-5857 o con el detective Danny Garcia al (760) 835-1383.

Manténgase al tanto de las novedades en Telemundo15.com 

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