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Hombre acusado de homicidio en Desert Hot Springs

KESQ
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New
Published 6:58 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KUNA) – Se han presentado cargos en relación con un homicidio ocurrido en Desert Hot Springs.

La Fiscalía del Condado de Riverside confirmó que Aaron Espinoza, de 29 años y residente de Desert Hot Springs, enfrenta cargos por asesinato en segundo grado, entre otros.

Esto ocurre luego de que la policía de Desert Hot Springs encontrara a Brianna Chavez, de 30 años y residente de Los Ángeles, muerta a tiros el 15 de marzo. Su cuerpo fue hallado en la zona de Mission Creek Road y Worsley Road.

Telemundo 15 informó que la muerte se investigó inicialmente como sospechosa antes de que los investigadores la determinaran como homicidio.

Se solicita a cualquier persona que tenga información que se comunique con el detective George Bailey al (760) 668-5857 o con el detective Danny Garcia al (760) 835-1383.

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Luis Medina

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