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El alcalde de Coachella, Steven Hernández, se declara culpable de un delito de conflicto de intereses

KESQ
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Published 12:50 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - El alcalde de Coachella, Steven Hernández, se ha declarado culpable de un delito grave por conflicto de intereses.

Hernández fue condenado a dos años de libertad condicional, un día de prisión —con el tiempo ya cumplido descontado— y 200 horas de servicios comunitarios, además de multas y tasas. Los ocho cargos restantes fueron desestimados.

La Fiscalía del Distrito de Riverside ha declarado que, debido a su condena, no puede ocupar ningún cargo público en todo el estado de California. A fecha de este martes por la tarde, Hernández no había dimitido de su cargo.

Nos hemos puesto en contacto con la ciudad de Coachella para saber qué va a pasar a continuación o si dimitirá ahora como parte de su castigo.

Sigue Telemundo 15 en directo a las 6:00 p.m. para conocer los últimos detalles

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