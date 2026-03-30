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Buscan proveer un espacio aéreo seguro durante el Coachella Fest

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Published 7:34 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KUNA) - Con el inicio oficial de la temporada de festivales en el Valle de Coachella, el congresista Raúl Ruiz, M.D. (CA-25), está tomando medidas para que los grandes conciertos y festivales de música al aire libre sean más seguros para los asistentes, artistas y trabajadores.

Este año, el representante Ruiz presentó la Ley de Protección de Conciertos al Aire Libre para extender la protección del espacio aéreo federal a estos eventos, protección que actualmente solo existe para los grandes eventos deportivos.

La iniciativa fue presentada, ya que actualmente esta protección solo existe para los principales eventos deportivos, por lo que no obliga a la Administración Federal de Aviación a restringir el espacio aéreo sobre conciertos y festivales, de acuerdo a lo que Raúl Ruiz nos explicó:

"Necesitamos cerrar la brecha de seguridad en los conciertos al aire libre, ahorita sabemos que los aviones pueden volar encima del concierto, el año pasado hubo una emergencia donde un avion tuvo que aterrizar por una situaciónd e emergencia y aterrizó en una propiedad en seguida del empire polo fields", expuso.

Así mismo, incidentes pasados, como el ocurrido en 2008 cuando un avión no programado arrojó folletos similares a confeti sobre 18 vecindarios de Indio, demuestran que incluso las intrusiones aparentemente menores en el espacio aéreo pueden representar riesgos reales para la seguridad.

Esta legislación ha recibido un amplio apoyo de organizadores de eventos, personal de emergencia, y de líderesgubernamentales locales, como es el caso de Robert Fish, jefe del departamento de bomberos del condado de Riverside, quien comentó que estas protecciones adicionales, ayudarán a reducir las amenazas potenciales y permitirán a las fuerzas del orden centrarse en brindar un entorno seguro para todos los asistentes, así mismo, autoridades de la ciudad de Indio agradecieron la propuesta.

Manténgase al tanto de la cobertura del Coachella Fest que Telemudno 15 tiene para usted.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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Juan Montesló

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