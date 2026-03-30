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Detienen a infante de Marina tras hallazgo de artefacto explosivo en el aeropuerto de Palm Springs

KESQ
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Published 5:18 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KUNA) - Un infante de marina fue detenido luego de que agentes de la TSA descubrieran un artefacto explosivo en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Palm Springs el lunes por la tarde.

La policía informó que se encontró un explosivo de 25 mm durante el control de seguridad del aeropuerto, lo que provocó una respuesta coordinada en la que participaron la TSA, el Departamento de Policía de Palm Springs, el Equipo de Desactivación de Artefactos Explosivos del Condado de Riverside y las autoridades militares.

El detenido, un hombre de 30 años originario de Texas, declaró a los agentes que había encontrado el artefacto en el campo aproximadamente un año antes y lo había guardado, creyendo que no estaba activo, según informó la policía.

Debido al óxido y la corrosión, las marcas de pintura originales del proyectil ya no eran visibles, lo que dificultó determinar si se trataba de una munición de entrenamiento inerte o un artefacto explosivo de alto poder.

Por precaución, el objeto se dejó intacto y se solicitó la intervención del Equipo de Desactivación de Artefactos Explosivos del Condado de Riverside. Tras examinar el proyectil y utilizar tecnología de rayos X, el personal de desactivación de explosivos confirmó que se trataba de un proyectil real, no de un proyectil de entrenamiento.

El proyectil fue retirado del aeropuerto de forma segura y transportado a una zona desértica cerca de Gene Autry Trail, al sur de la Interestatal 10, donde fue destruido sin incidentes. No se reportaron heridos.

El infante de marina fue detenido durante la investigación. La policía de Palm Springs remitirá el caso a la Fiscalía del Condado de Riverside para que revise una posible violación del artículo 18710 del Código Penal de California, relacionado con la posesión de un artefacto explosivo.

Además de la revisión penal, podría enfrentar medidas administrativas por parte del Cuerpo de Marines y una posible sanción civil por parte de la TSA. El infante de la marina fue entregado a las autoridades militares.

Manténgase al tanto de las novedades en Telemundo 15. 

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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Luis Medina

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