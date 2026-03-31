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Kunamundo

Lina Robles, Locutora de La Poderosa por mas de 20 años, fallece

KESQ
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Published 6:21 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Es un día triste para la familia de La Poderosa y Telemundo. Lamentablemente anunciamos el fallecimiento de nuestra amiga y colega de toda la vida: Lina Robles.

Robles falleció inesperadamente la semana pasada en su casa.

Recientemente se jubiló tras más de 20 años en nuestra empresa como copresentadora matutina de La Poderosa 96.7 FM

Recientemente también fue inducida en el salón de la fama del periodismo del Valle de Coachella.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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