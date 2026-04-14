Skip to Content
Kunamundo

Luego de un problema con el agua, residentes de Carcer Tract pueden beberla nuevamente

By
Published 9:57 AM

CARVER TRACT, California (KUNA) - El Departamento de Salud Ambiental del Condado de Riverside levantó el aviso de hervir el agua para Carver Tract, esto después de pruebas de la Carver Tract Community Water Company, junto con la Junta Estatal de Control de Recursos Hídricos, que determinó que el agua es segura para beber y que ya no es necesario que los residentes hiervan agua del grifo o consuman agua embotellada.

La Misión de Rescate del Valle de Coachella ayudó a la comunidad con botellas de agua desde el miércoles pasado, cuando la construcción causó un corte temporal del agua. El agua volvió a estar encendido más tarde ese día, pero un aviso de ebullición se puso en vigor por defecto debido al apagado del sistema, no debido a una mala muestra.

En Telemundo 15 decidimos hablar con los residentes de la zona y conocer si las preocupaciones continuan, todos los detalles los tendrá esta tarde en punto de las 6 pm.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

Jump to comments ↓

Juan Montesló

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.