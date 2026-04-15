Skip to Content
Kunamundo

Un hombre hispano fallece en un choque en Sky Valley

KESQ
By
Published 6:01 PM

SKY VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Un hombre hispano de 45 años falleció el miércoles en Sky Valley en un choque entre un vehículo y un vehículo todoterreno (UTV).

El accidente se produjo alrededor de las 4:40 p. m. cerca de la Avenida 22 y Marshall Road.

Según la Patrulla de Carreteras de California, un hombre que conducía un Toyota Camry circulaba por la Avenida 22 a la altura de Marshall Road y chocó contra un John Deere Green Gator conducido por un hombre de 45 años, que circulaba en dirección oeste por la Avenida 22 por el arcén derecho.

Sigue atento a Telemundo 15 para estar al tanto de las últimas actualizaciones.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.