Skip to Content
Kunamundo

Vive la fiesta de “CHELLA” hoy en la ciudad de Indio

By
Published 12:30 PM

INDIO, California (KUNA) - Continua la celebración del Coachella Fest, esta tarde en punto de las 5:30 pm la ciudad de Inidio será el anfitrión de "Chella" un evento de activación para toda la familia.

Se contará con la participación del grupo musical Tropa magica y la presentación artistica del grupo Ambiente y Cafe.

Hoy 15 de abril en un horario de 5:30 pm a 10 pm en el center stage de Downtown Indio, entrada gratuita.

Telemundo 15 estará transmitiendo totalmente en vivo desde la fiesta, no se lo pierdan.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

Jump to comments ↓

Juan Montesló

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.