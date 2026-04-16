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Exclusiva: Entrevista con Xavier Becerra, candidato a gobernador de California

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today at 7:53 PM
Published 7:50 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Esta noche en exclusiva conversamos con el exsecretario de Salud de los Estados Unidos, Xavier Becerra, quien es candidato a gobernador de California. Le preguntamos sobre las graves acusaciones de algunos de legestradores en el capitolio acusados de conducta sexual.

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Hernán Quintas

Hernán Quintas es actualmente presentador y reportero de noticias Telemundo 15

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