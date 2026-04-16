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Un hombre de 25 años fallece en un choque a alta velocidad cerca del aeropuerto de Palm Springs

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Published 1:35 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Un hombre de 25 años falleció en un choque a alta velocidad la madrugada del jueves cerca del Aeropuerto Internacional de Palm Springs.

La policía de Palm Springs afirma que el choque se produjo alrededor de las 2:18 de la mañana cerca de East Tahquitz Canyon Way y El Cielo Road, frente al aeropuerto. Cuando los agentes llegaron al lugar, encontraron un vehículo volcado sobre un coche aparcado en el aparcamiento B.

Según los investigadores, el conductor, identificado como Anthony De La Rosa, de Desert Hot Springs, circulaba en dirección este a gran velocidad cuando el vehículo se salió de la carretera, atravesó una zona de césped cerca de una fuente y salió volando por los aires. El coche pasó entre dos palmeras antes de estrellarse contra el aparcamiento y caer sobre otro vehículo.

Según la policía, De La Rosa, único ocupante del vehículo, salió despedido y sufrió heridas graves.

Los servicios de emergencia le prestaron primeros auxilios antes de trasladarlo al Desert Regional Medical Center, donde se certificó su fallecimiento alrededor de las 3 de la mañana.

No se han registrado más heridos y las operaciones del aeropuerto no se han visto afectadas.

La Unidad de Tráfico del Departamento de Policía de Palm Springs está a cargo de la investigación. Se ruega a cualquier persona que tenga información que se ponga en contacto con el investigador Steve Sanders en el 760-323-8125 o con Crime Stoppers en el 760-341-STOP.

La investigación sigue en curso. Siga atento a Telemundo 15 para conocer las últimas actualizaciones.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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