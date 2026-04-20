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Casos de sarampión rompen record en California: con 39, el mayor número en 7 años

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Published 10:00 AM

Riverside County, California (KUNA) - Según el Departamento de Salud Pública de California (CDPH), los casos están aumentando significativamente en el estado durante los primeros cuatro meses del 2026, con 39 casos confirmados reportados hasta mediados de abril, la cifra más alta en siete años.

Este brote se debe principalmente a infecciones en personas no vacunadas (en particular niños) y ha provocado focos de contagio en varios condados.

Las autoridades sanitarias instan a la vacunación a medida que los casos se propagan por múltiples regiones, incluidos los condados de Sacramento, Placer, Riverside y Los Ángeles.

Esta tarde en punto de las 6 pm un reporte completo solo por Telemundo 15.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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Juan Montesló

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