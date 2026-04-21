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Regresan a casa, residentes de Thermal son beneficiados con remodelación de sus viviendas

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Published 1:57 PM

Thermal, California (KUNA) - La organización sin fines de lucro "Caritas" con sede en California realizó esta mañana el corte de listo de la remodelación de casas mobiles en Thermal llamada Shady Lane.

Estas viviendas asequibles, serán entregadas a las personas de la comunidad con el propósito de preservar espacios de viviendas asequibles que elevan y empoderan a los residentes.

Caritas posee y opera 31 parques de casas móviles asequibles en California y Oregón, incluida una comunidad cercana en Indio.n

Serán 40 casas móviles con más de 140 residentes los que tendrá Shady Lane.

No se pierda esta tarde en punto de las 6 pm un reportaje completo solo por Telemundo 15.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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Juan Montesló

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