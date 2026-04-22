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Ciudad de Coachella desgina un administrador temporal, mientras residentes continúan manifestandose

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Published 8:05 PM

Ciudad de Coachella, California (KUNA) - Conforme los días pasan la ciudad de coachella continúa sin cubrir la vacante de alcalde, hoy el concejo tuvo una reunión más donde discutieron este tema, y tomarón la decisión temporal de designar a un gerente interino, cuyo poder ejecutivo será temporal.

Se trata de Gabriel Gonzalez, dirigirá las operaciones diarias durante la ausencia deliderazgo que presentan y hasta el proximo proceso de elección.

Es importante mencionar que, los gerentes interinos no son alcaldes ni vice alcaldes, estos son profesionales que mantienen la estabilidad, a menudocon experiencia previa en el gobierno local, y pueden servir mientras se realiza una búsqueda permanente.

Por lo que el perfil de gabriel encaja de manera aparente, ya que cuenta con 27 años de experiencia como ejecutivo en varias ciudades de california.

Por su parte la pasada junta pudimos observar como la concejal stephanie virgen ha mostrado firmemente su apoyo alactual alcalde interino dr. Frank figueroa e inclusive respaldando la decisión de que el asuma el cargo como alcalde, situación que fue distinta para las otras miembros del concejo.

Manténgase al tanto de las actualizaciones que Telemundo 15 tiene para usted.

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Juan Montesló

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