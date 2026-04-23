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Hombre de Temecula acusado de vender drogas a menores en todo el valle de Coachella

RSO
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Published 3:20 PM

LA QUINTA, California (KESQ) - Un hombre de Temecula, acusado de vender diversas sustancias ilegales a menores en todo el valle de Coachella, se encontraba hoy entre rejas.

El sospechoso, de 18 años, ingresó el miércoles en el Centro de Detención Benoit, en Indio, acusado de suministrar marihuana a un menor, incitar a la delincuencia de un menor y causar daño intencionado a un niño, según el Departamento del Sheriff del condado de Riverside.

Los agentes acudieron a una llamada en la que se informaba de que un menor sufría una emergencia médica el 20 de febrero en el bloque 43400 de Palm Royale Drive, en La Quinta, según el sargento Mark Chlarson, de la Oficina del Sheriff.

Descubrieron que un joven había comprado y consumido una droga ilegal no especificada, según explicó Chlarson. El joven fue trasladado a un hospital local con signos vitales estables.

Las autoridades identificaron al hombre de Temecula como el sospechoso y descubrieron que presuntamente vendía diversas sustancias ilícitas a menores. El martes fue detenido sin incidentes en la zona de Golf Center Parkway y la autopista 111, en Indio.

La investigación seguía en curso, y se pedía a cualquier persona que tuviera información adicional que llamara al 760-863-8990.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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