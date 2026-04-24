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Muere una mujer tras ser atropellada por un tren en Indio

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Published 12:08 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Una mujer ha fallecido tras ser atropellada por un tren en Indio, según ha informado hoy la policía.

Según el Departamento de Policía de Indio, el choque fatal se produjo poco después de las 10:30 p. m. del jueves cerca de Indio Boulevard, al oeste de Fred Waring Drive.

La policía encontró a una mujer que había sufrido lesiones mortales al intentar cruzar las vías del tren por motivos desconocidos, según informó el departamento. La mujer, cuya identidad no se ha revelado, fue declarada muerta en el lugar de los hechos.

La investigación sigue en curso.

El departamento recordó a la ciudadanía los peligros que entraña cruzar las vías del tren y recomendó utilizar los pasos a nivel habilitados y los pasos elevados cercanos a la hora de cruzar las vías.

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