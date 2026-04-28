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119 personas arrestadas durante el festival Stagecoach de 2026

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Published 4:14 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Un total de 119 personas fueron detenidas durante el Festival de Música Country Stagecoach 2026 en Indio, según ha informado hoy la policía.

El mayor número de detenciones, 66, se clasificó como "otras", de las cuales 58 fueron por posesión de alcohol por parte de menores de 21 años, según el Departamento de Policía de Indio.

El segundo motivo más frecuente de arrestos, con 41 casos, fue la presentación de documentos de identidad falsos, mientras que siete personas fueron detenidas por presunta posesión de drogas y otras cinco por presunta intoxicación por drogas y/o alcohol.

El Festival Stagecoach del año pasado registró un total de 151 detenciones. La policía multó este año a 48 personas por uso indebido de una placa de discapacidad y a otra persona más en la categoría "otros."

Arrestos en el Festival de Música Stagecoach por año

Categoría20262025202420232022
Arrestos totales11915112498125
Drogas/
Alcohol/
Intoxicación		53634657
Identificación falsa4154494964
Posesión de drogas73600
Delitos contra la propiedad00*1*
Otros delitos6691624
Datos facilitados por el Departamento de Policía de Indio
*: Información no facilitada por la policía

El festival, de tres días de duración, se celebró del 24 al 26 de abril en el Empire Polo Club.

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