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Comienza campaña de 24 horas en California para combatir el exceso de velocidad

KESQ
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Published 4:29 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Mano dura contra la conducción peligrosa, y es que esta noche — la Patrulla de Carreteras de California está llevando a cabo un operativo intensivo de 24 horas en todo el estado.

Los agentes se han desplegado con toda su fuerza y se están enfocando en el exceso de velocidad, una de las principales causas de accidentes graves y mortales.

Los agentes están vigilando día y noche las carreteras del valle para prevenir accidentes mortales

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Jesus Reyes

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