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Comienza la fase preliminar del juicio contra un hombre acusado de matar a una adolescente desaparecida

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Updated
today at 7:32 PM
Published 6:38 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - Un hombre de Salton City acusado del asesinato de una adolescente compareció en corte hoy  para su audiencia preliminar. 

Abraham Feinbloom, de 51 años, se declaró no culpable en relación con la desaparición y muerte de T'neya Tovar, de 17 años.

Tres agentes subieron hoy al estrado describiendo lo que encontraron durante la investigación. Dicen que cuando registraron la casa encontraron fundas de rifle, una funda rosa y morada para un celular, un secador de pelo rosa.

La casa tapizada así como ropa femenina fuera de casa.

Se espera que un hombre que se dice que llevó a tovar a la casa de Feinbloom un par de veces también debe declarar.

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Jesus Reyes

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