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Conductor fallece en un choque en Rancho Mirage que daña un letrero histórico

KESQ
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Published 2:19 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) — Un conductor falleció el martes por la mañana en un choque en Rancho Mirage que causó daños en un poste de luz y en un letrero histórico de un lavadero de coches, según informaron las autoridades.

El accidente se reportó alrededor de las 2:20 de la madrugada en la Highway 111 y Indian Trail.

El conductor, que era el único ocupante, fue declarado fallecido en el lugar del incidente. Su identidad no ha sido dada a conocer.

Los investigadores del Equipo de Reconstrucción de Colisiones de la Comisaría del Sheriff de Palm Desert se están encargando del caso. La causa del accidente sigue siendo objeto de investigación.

Se pide a cualquier persona que tenga información que se ponga en contacto con el agente Derek Thomas en el (760) 836-1600 o con la centralita de la Oficina del Sheriff de Riverside en el (760) 836-3215.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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