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Continúa audiencia preliminar del hombre acusado de asesinar a un adolescente

FBI
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New
Published 5:37 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KESQ) - La audiencia preliminar del hombre acusado de asesinar a un adolescente en Salton City continúa.

El segundo día de la audiencia, Abraham Feinbloom tuvo lugar en la corte de El Centro. Este sujeto, está acusado de asesinar y desmembrar a T'Neyah Tovar, de 17 años.

Varios agentes y un investigador especial del FBI subieron al estrado para declarar.

Un agente del FBI dice que se encontraron pruebas de sangre en el maletero del coche Ford Crown Victoria de Feinbloom y en el cinturón del coche.

Los investigadores dicen que una búsqueda en el teléfono celular de Feinbloom mostró búsquedas en internet sobre temas como, "arrancarse el ojo" y "personas desaparecidas... ¿qué pasa?"

Una búsqueda en los correos de Feinbloom mostró un billete de avión comprado el 10 de febrero para el 17 de febrero desde Los Ángeles a Hong Kong.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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