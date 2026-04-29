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El forense identifica conductor del camión hormigonera fallecido en un choque en Palm Desert

KESQ
By
New
Published 5:01 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - La oficina del forense ha revelado la identidad de un hombre de Yucca Valley que falleció en un choque entre un camión hormigonera y un camión articulado a principios de este mes en la Interestatal 10, en Palm Desert.

George Mauricio, de 62 años, conducía un camión hormigonera en dirección oeste cuando un camión articulado que circulaba por el carril contrario atravesó de repente la mediana central. A continuación, el camión articulado embistió de costado al camión hormigonera y, tras quedar atravesado en la autopista, fue arrollado por un Jeep.

El camión también provocó que cuatro vehículos que circulaban por los carriles en dirección este se vieran implicados en colisiones.

El conductor del camión, un hombre de 38 años de Menifee, fue trasladado al Desert Regional Medical Center de Palm Springs con heridas graves.

La CHP confirmó que un total de seis pacientes fueron trasladados al hospital con lesiones de diversa gravedad, desde graves hasta leves.

La causa del choque sigue siendo objeto de investigación. Nos hemos puesto en contacto con la Patrulla de Carreteras de California para conocer las últimas novedades sobre la investigación.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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